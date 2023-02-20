Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla police rescue a tourist from drowning in Andhra

On this occasion, Superintendent of police Vakul Jindal appreciated the head constable and expert swimmers for their swift action.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police personnel rescued a tourist from drowning by risking their lives at Suryalanka beach on Sunday. According to the police, Vijay, a resident of Hyderabad came to Suryalanka beach for a trip along with his friends. Without noticing the caution boards, they ventured and a strong wave dragged him into the deep sea.

Noticing this, head constable who was on rounds at the beach, alerted the expert swimmers Subbarao, Nageswar Rao, Anjaneylu appointed by the district administration at the beach for the safety of the tourists got alert. They jumped into the water and brought him to the shore.

On this occasion, Superintendent of police Vakul Jindal appreciated the head constable and expert swimmers for their swift action. The Superintendent of police urged the tourists to pay attention to the regulations given by the local police personnel. On the occasion, he also reminded the people to be careful while venturing  into the beach to prevent any untoward incidents.

