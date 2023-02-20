BJP-YSRC row over the Twitter post on Maha Shivaratri

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking objection to a picture posted on the YSRC party official Twitter handle greeting people on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the BJP staged protests at Shiva temples in the State on Sunday.BJP State president Somu Veerraju demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tender an apology to Hindus, whose sentiments were hurt.

He held a teleconference with party leaders and directed them to stage protests across the State. Later, he released a poster demanding apology from Jagan and immediate removal of the photo from the YSRC party official Twitter handle.Veerraju, who is touring Prakasam, said the YSRC had violated the poll code in the district.

Meanwhile, State ministers launched a scathing verbal attack on the BJP for its comments on a tweet posted on the party’s official Twitter handle. Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, former ministers Kodali Nani and K Kannababu said the image was only depicting Jagan giving milk to a child at a temple with a caption that needy should be served and greeting people on the occasion of Shivaratri. “Jagan respects every religion. It is not proper for the BJP to make baseless allegations against the YSRC,” they said.

