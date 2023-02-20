Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP-YSRC row over the Twitter post on Maha Shivaratri

Meanwhile, State ministers launched a scathing verbal attack on the BJP for its comments on a tweet posted on the party’s official Twitter handle.

Published: 20th February 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter Logo. (Photo | AP)

Twitter Logo. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking objection to a picture posted on the YSRC party official Twitter handle greeting people on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the BJP staged protests at Shiva temples in the State on Sunday.BJP State president Somu Veerraju demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tender an apology to Hindus, whose sentiments were hurt.

He held a teleconference with party leaders and directed them to stage protests across the State. Later, he released a poster demanding apology from Jagan and immediate removal of the photo from the YSRC party official Twitter handle.Veerraju, who is touring Prakasam, said the YSRC had violated the poll code in the district.

Meanwhile, State ministers launched a scathing verbal attack on the BJP for its comments on a tweet posted on the party’s official Twitter handle. Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, former ministers Kodali Nani and K Kannababu said the image was only depicting Jagan giving milk to a child at a temple with a caption that needy should be served and greeting people on the occasion of Shivaratri. “Jagan respects every religion. It is not proper for the BJP to make baseless allegations against the YSRC,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP-YSRC row Twitter
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp