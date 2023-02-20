Body of old man found in Padagaya temple pond in Andhra

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Body of a 40-year-old man was found floating in the Koneru of Pithapuram Padagaya temple on Sunday. Prima facie, Pithampuram police suspects it to be a case of ending own life on Shivaratri to attain ‘Moksha’.

Speaking to TNIE, Pithapuram inspector YRK Srinivas emphasised on the security at the Koneru. “The Koneru has an iron railing with an additional barricade at four feet depth to prevent any devotee from going deep in the water. Few devotees believe that if they die on the Maha Shivaratri, they will attain moksha and try to get into the pond. In view of it, security at the Koneru was beefed up,” said the inspector.“As of now, no one is reported missing. The body has been shifted to the mortuary for postmortem. We are investigating the case further,” inspector YRK Srinivas informed the media.

In another incident, Pampana S Veerendra (14) drowned at Pathakota village in Kotipalli while taking bath in river Godavari. Local fishermen rescued him and rushed him to Ramachandrapuram hospital. The deceased was a student of class 9 of Allampalli.

