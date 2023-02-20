Chittoor key to YSRC’s ‘Mission 175’

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With the YSRC setting Kuppam as its launch pad to accomplish its ‘Mission 175’ in the next Assembly elections, the political scenario in Chittoor district seems to be a cliffhanger. Chittoor has a great significance as Kuppam is represented by TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. In the 2019 elections, the YSRC won all the Assembly seats in the district except Kuppam.

The ruling YSRC has relied on its strongman Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Energy, to make a clean sweep in the district in the next elections. The Opposition TDP, on the other hand, is determined to make a strong comeback by winning majority of Assembly seats in the district, irrespective of the fact that Naidu himself is likely to face a daunting task to retain Kuppam. As part of the TDP efforts to regain its lost glory, party general secretary Nara Lokesh launched his Yuva Galam Padayatra from the home constituency of his father Kuppam.

After the 2019 elections, the YSRC had initiated efforts to wrest Kuppam from Naidu, which is considered to be a TDP bastion. As a result, the YSRC made a clean sweep in the elections to local bodies in the district in 2021. It even won the Kuppam municipality, which was upgraded from gram panchayat by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The YSRC is all set to make welfare schemes and development programmes as its poll plank to win Kuppam. It has already announced the candidature of K Bharat for Kuppam against Naidu in the 2024 elections. Peddireddy, who has been given the task of trouncing the TDP in the elections, has laid greater emphasis on winning Kuppam, highlighting lack of development in the constituency represented by former CM and opposition Leader.

“Naidu has virtually done nothing for his own constituency Kuppam during his tenure as Chief Minister of the State for 14 years. The people have given a thumping majority to the ruling YSRC in the local body elections, which made the gram panchayat into a grade III municipality, besides converting it into a revenue division,” he said.

During the Cabinet reshuffle, Nagari MLA RK Roja was given a ministerial post. Ministers Peddireddy and K Narayana Swamy were retained by Jagan in the cabinet revamp. As a measure to win the people’s trust, the YSRC government has taken several development initiatives.Avulapalli project in Somala mandal has been proposed with an outlay of `700 crore to supply irrigation water to nearly 60,000 acres and drinking water to Pileru and Punganur Assembly constituencies.

Putting aside the positive side, the YSRC is riddled with dissidence and internal bickerings in some constituencies. Roja’s elevation as a minister did not go well with some senior leaders from the district as well as from her own constituency Nagari.

Several YSRC MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, have faced some bitter experiences during the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme. The Opposition TDP has taken up ‘Badude Badudu’ and ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’ to reach out to the people by highlighting the failures of the YSRC government.

Naidu conducted roadshows and public meetings during his visit to the district to strengthen the TDP at the grassroots.On the other hand, the BJP and Jana Sena have been trying to strengthen their base in urban areas, particularly in Tirupati and its suburbs.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan organised the Jana Vani programme in Tirupati to highlight people’s problems and strive to get them redressed. The BJP also organised State level meetings in Tirupati to expand its base. Chittoor is set to play a crucial role in determining the electoral fortunes of the YSRC and TDP.

