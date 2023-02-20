Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eight people killed in road accidents in ASR and Bapatla districts of Andhra

Published: 20th February 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/GUNTUR: Eight people lost their lives in two separate road accidents in the State on Sunday.In Alluri Sitarama Raju district, tragedy struck when three youngsters were killed after the bike they were travelling on fell into a valley in  Hukumpeta mandal.

The deceased, identified as Buttanna, Ganesh and Rambabu, belonged to Lower Saltangi village in Hukumpeta mandal. They were returning to their village from Borra Caves, where they participated in Maha Shivaratri celebrations.

While negotiating a curve on the ghat road at Rayapadu in Lungaparti panchayat, the bike fell into a valley, resulting in the immediate death of the trio. Police shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem and registered a case. Investigation is underway.

In another incident, five people, including the wife and daughter of Addanki sub-inspector Samadar Vali, died in a car accident at Medarametla in Bapatla’s Korisapadu mandal late Saturday night.

According to police, the deceased were identified as the SI’s wife Waheeda (35) and daughter Ayesha (9), their family friends, B Jayasri (55) and B Divya Teja (29), and car driver Brahma Chari.

They were heading to Hyderabad from Chinaganjam in Prakasam district after participating in Chinaganjam Tirunallu. At Medarametla, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a flat tyre and the car was hit by a lorry.

