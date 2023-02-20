Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ensure YSRC win in MLC poll: Subba Reddy

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana said they were striving for the victory of Sudhakar in the MLC election.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy has said though the winning chances of party nominee Seethamraju Sudhakar in the North Andhra Graduate MLC election are bright, the party leaders in the next 20 days should focus on improving the majority.

Speaking at a meeting of the ministers, MLAs and MLCs of Uttarandhra, he said a special cell will be operational from the party office for the MLC election. Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said 28 MLAs of the party from North Andhra attended the meeting. He said graduates should be aware of the commitment of the YSRC to removal of social inequalities and regional imbalances.

He said they should not be misled by the false claims of Opposition. He said they were sure of the victory as the party is striving for the welfare of all sections of society. The administrative capital was proposed in Vizag to ensure equitable development of Uttarndhra. There is still time for enrolment of voters till February 23 and the graduates should exercise their right to support growth, he said.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana said they were striving for the victory of Sudhakar in the MLC election. We have not violated the election code and we always abide by the guidelines of the Election Commission. Only inefficient people will lodge complaints of violations.  There is no need for a referendum on the capital issue as they are 200% sure of the party win in the poll,” he asserted.

However, they have taken the election as a prestigious issue, he said. Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram also attended the meeting.

