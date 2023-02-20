Home States Andhra Pradesh

GIZ to map energy efficient measures of Conservation Mission in Andhra

This is expected to reduce carbon emissions to the tune of around 14.34 million tons of carbon emissions.

renewable energy, energy

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shot in the arm to the efforts by AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) with regards to energy efficiency measures in the state, German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), had come forward to map these measures.The activity taken up by GIZ-- ‘Energy Efficiency in States-Mapping and way forward’ will help understand and collate the policies of Andhra Pradesh apart from other key states pertaining to energy efficiency, especially in the industrial sector.

It comes at a time when APSECM is going to propose “Andhra Pradesh Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Policy” to state government that is expected to save around 16875 million units (25.6 percent) worth of Rs.11779 Crore out of total annual energy demand of around 65830 Million units.  This is expected to reduce carbon emissions to the tune of around 14.34 million tons of carbon emissions.
APSECM recently received the prestigious award for energy efficiency from the President of India for the best practices in energy efficiency.

The outcome of the mapping study would help in understanding the need for State in promoting Energy Efficiency and support in development/replication of suitable policy interventions in other States.
The study is a part of recently commissioned a program “Energy Efficiency in industry and Data” by BEE and GIZ which aims to promote energy efficiency in MSME industries (Steel and Paper) and conduct knowledge sharing activities for relevant stakeholders.

GIZ entrusted, “Energy Efficiency in States-Mapping and way forward” to worlds’ leading consultant M/s. Price water coopers (PwC). While thanking BEE and GIZ Germany for their gesture to conduct mapping, special chief secretary (energy) K Vijayanand said that the State government is very keen to encourage energy conservation and energy efficiency in a big way to reduce energy intensity on economy along with environmental impact and meet increasing demand for energy to a certain extent in State.

Prabhat, senior executive of PwC who has been deputed by GIZ Germany for conducting the mapping study has visited Vijayawada and extensively gone through the energy efficiency activities and achievements of State.

“While studying energy efficiency programs of AP, we are extremely happy with the major initiatives of APSECM like EC cells, IoT, EC policy, Standalone model, awareness programs etc. One can straight away say that APSECM is a torchbearer for energy efficiency and an inspiration and motivation for others. SECM’s efforts would have major impact on energy efficiency in State as well as country in near future.APSECM is taking steps to adopt energy conservation and efficiency life style.”

