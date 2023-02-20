Meet of correspondents of Andhra University colleges triggers row

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A meeting of correspondents of educational institutions affiliated to Andhra University here on Sunday triggered a row as the people’s organisations claimed that the meeting was a violation of the election code. What triggered the row was alleged participation of Andhra Univesity Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasada Reddy and Registrar Krishna Mohan in the meet.

Forum for Development of North Andhra general secretary A Aja Sarma said they complained to the Election Commission about the misuse of official machinery to favour the ruling party nominee by influencing the college managements, which is against democratic principles. The ruling YSRC candidate and the party leaders were invited to the meeting.

He said they brought the incident to the Election Commission notice so that such things should not recur in the future. He said they also sent the photos and videos of the meeting to the Election Commission. The forum earlier took the deployment of volunteers for enrolment of voters for MLC elections to the notice of the EC.

The misuse of official machinery exposed the political bankruptcy of the YSRC. The party was unsure of its nominee’s win in the election resorted to such things, he alleged. Earlier, tension prevailed at the hotel where the alleged meeting was convened. The police prevented left party workers from entering the premises and arrested some of them.

Meanwhile, CPM and TDP in separate statements demanded stringent action against the AU officials for violating the election code. CPM leaders demanded that a case should be registered against them. They also condemned the illegal arrest of the party activists.

At a media conference, TDP leaders said they will lodge a complaint with the Governor and the Election Commission in this regard. They demanded the collector to inquire the incident. Speaking to TNIE AU Vice-Chancellor Prasada Reddy brushed aside the allegations stating that they were all cooked up and fabricated ones. He was not ready to answer to those charges made by disgruntled elements. He said he was committed to development of the university and its students and his immediate goal was to restore the past glory of AU.

