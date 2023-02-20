Over 1 lakh devotees expected for Giri Pradakshina at Andhra's Srikalahastheeswara swamy temple

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Thousands of devotees turned up to witness Rathotsavam of Srikalahastheeswara swamy temple in Srikalahasti of Tirupati district on Sunday. Streets encircling the temple in the town, were occupied by the devotees, who came from districts to feast their eyes with the celestial ride of the temple deity.

The police made elaborate arrangements to make the procession of the deity hassle-free despite of huge rush. The temple authorities decked-up the temple with colourful LEDs and beautified the ‘Vahanams’ (celestial carriers) with fresh coat of paint, to serve the Lord during the auspicious Brahmotsavams.

Meanwhile, planning to make the three circles prominent landmarks, the temple trust board is making arrangements to erect statues of Nandi, Bhakta Kannappa and Shivaiah on the highways connecting Nellore, Chennai, and Tirupati.

According to the officials, around three lakh pilgrims took darshan of the temple deity this year. They also expect over one lakh devotees to participate in the annual ‘Giri Pradakshina’ which is scheduled to be held on February 22, said chairman of Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Vari Devasthanams trust board Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu.

All preparations for Brahmotsavams have been completed and the board has agreed to provide ‘Laghu Darshan’ to all devotees. There will be no VIP Darshan.

