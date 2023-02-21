After 20-yr-old student ends life, kin alleges ragging but college denies

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Body of a 20-year-old engineering student was found on the railway track near Kavali station on Saturday. It is being suspected that the deceased, T Pradeep, ended his life due to ragging. He was a native of Sankar Nagar village Nellore district.

As per reports, T Pradeep, son of Penchalaiah, was a second year ECE student at a private engineering college in Kavali town. On Saturday, he left his relative’s home, where he had been staying, at around 3.30 pm and did not return.

His parents accused senior students of the college of ragging Pradeep and driving him to take the extreme step. However, they did not lodge a complaint. “My son had called two days before the incident and informed me about the ragging at college. He had asked me not to disclose the matter to anyone,” Pradeep’s father said.

Responding, the college management said, “We had explained Pradeep’s performance his parents. He had nine backlogs. Internal probe is on.”

