Andhra Sugars joint MD’s book unveiled

TIRUPATI: Sri Mullapudi Narendranath, joint managing director of The Andhra Sugars Limited, Tanuku has been writing papers for Presentations at Sugar Industry related Workshops & Congresses in different parts of the World since 1978. The above book has been unveiled on Monday, at the 31st International Society of Sugar Cane Technologists (ISSCT) Congress meeting held at Hyderabad by Sri Sanjay Awasthi, Congress Executive President and President of STAI. Till date, he has written 29 papers of about 425 pages which he has got printed as a book. The meeting was attended by Sri Subodh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, Food & Public Distribution Dept., Govt. of India, Raul Castillo, Chairman, ISSCT Congress Council and Executive Committee, and others.