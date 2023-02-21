Home States Andhra Pradesh

APERC chief allays fear of farmers over installation of smart metres in AP

As the public hearing on power tariffs was conducted online, consumers from around 75 centres across the State participated and submitted their suggestions and objections, he explained.

Published: 21st February 2023

CV Nagarjuna Reddy

APERC Chairman CV Nagarjuna Reddy (center) and members P Raja Gopal Reddy and Thakur Ram Singh | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Power distribution companies are working to ensure that smart metres are successfully installed for all agricultural connections in order to supply free and high-quality power, Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy said on Monday while speaking to reporters after the 18th State Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting.

Justice Reddy tried to allay farmers’ fears over installation of smart metres and urged them not to believe in any misconceptions.

“The State government has clearly explained that smart metres are being installed for transparency in the electricity distribution system. It made it clear that it is not collecting any electricity charges from the farmers,” he said and added that a contract has been signed with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to provide free power to farmers for 30 years.

Further, he said APERC has laid special focus on developing a consumer-centric approach in the power sector, improving efficiency, and ensuring quality to all consumers, while protecting the interests of power distribution companies. Justice Reddy also asserted that a final decision on proposals for power tariffs is yet to be taken.

