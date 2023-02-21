Home States Andhra Pradesh

Doctors accidentally cut patient’s urinary bladder in Bapatla

The patient’s relatives suspected something as the doctors were not discharging her for last 14 days.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a shocking incident, the doctors accidentally cut the urinary bladder of a patient, while conducting a tubectomy in the Bapatla district.

Thalluri Sravani, a resident of Kavurivaripalem in Chirala mandal, came to Bapatla Area Hospital a fortnight ago for a tubectomy. During the operation, the doctors accidentally caused a small cut on the urinary bladder. The doctors didn’t inform them about the situation.

Further, the doctors have kept her at the hospital for the last 14 days. The patient’s relatives suspected something as the doctors were not discharging her for the last 14 days. They demanded the staff and found out about the mishap. However,  the hospital authorities stated that their health condition of Sravani was stable.

