‘Inner ring road will be extended at Rs 1.85 crore’: GMC Mayor

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC was taking necessary action to renovate the damaged roads in the city, said GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu.

He laid the foundation stone for the extension of JKC road here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that connecting roads to the city and the inner ring road, which is 1.5 km long, would be extended at a cost of Rs 1.85 crore. He also said that an action plan was readied to finish the construction works as early as possible.

After years of negligence, major road widening and renovation works were taken up in the past two years. He also assured us that the required action would be taken to complete the work as soon as possible. Guntur West constituency MLA Maddali Giridhar, corporators Vemulapalli Sriramprasad, A Santhosh, YSRCP leaders, and GMC engineering department officials were also present.

