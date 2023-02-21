Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Inner ring road will be extended at Rs 1.85 crore’: GMC Mayor

After years of negligence, major road widening and renovation works were taken up in the past two years.

Published: 21st February 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC was taking necessary action to renovate the damaged roads in the city, said GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu.

He laid the foundation stone for the extension of JKC road here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that connecting roads to the city and the inner ring road, which is 1.5 km long, would be extended at a cost of Rs 1.85 crore. He also said that an action plan was readied to finish the construction works as early as possible.

After years of negligence, major road widening and renovation works were taken up in the past two years. He also assured us that the required action would be taken to complete the work as soon as possible. Guntur West constituency MLA Maddali Giridhar, corporators Vemulapalli Sriramprasad, A Santhosh, YSRCP leaders, and GMC engineering department officials were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GMC Kavati Manohar Naidu
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp