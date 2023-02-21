‘Tiger killing’ claim creates ruckus in villages around Nallamala

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ruckus was created among the tribal villages falling in and around the Nallamala forest area after it was rumoured that a few tribals allegedly consumed tiger meat and dumped its skin and other remains in a defunct ground well in the dense forest area

The police were flung into action after a complaint regarding the same was made to the higher officials of the forest department. The officials ordered a comprehensive inquiry.

According to the official information, the forest department officials received information about the big cat movement in the Eethalacheruvu, Yerradari etc, locations near to the Akkacheruvu-Chenchu Gudem village on February 10th. They rushed to the spot and collected the pub marks.

Meanwhile, a complaint was lodged with the Yerragondapalem Forest Range Office by some unknown persons that a big cat was electrocuted by a group of tribals in an attempt to protect their crops. The complaint also claimed that about 12 tribals who electrocuted the big cat, consumed its meat and threw its skin and other mortal remains into a groundwater pond.

Based on this information, the Markapur-Forest Department DD- Vignesh Appavu reportedly ordered for a thorough inquiry into the case.

The Pullalacheruvu Forest Range Officer (FRO) A Nilakantheswara Reddy said, “Earlier, as we received the information about a tiger sighting near the forest area, we inspected the area and identified three types of tiger pug marks, including two female and one of a male tiger.”

“We are also in contact with the local electricity department officials and have requested them to put off the electricity supply at night times to the villages and habitations close to the forest areas. Even, we have started campaigns to create awareness among tribal people against the electricity protection fencing to their crop fields, which poses a life threat to wildlife. So far in our inquiry, we didn’t find any relevant information regarding the killing of the tiger. However, our investigation is on and we will take appropriate action,” Nilakantha Reddy, FRO explained.

