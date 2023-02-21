University’s decision to hold homam draws severe flak

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The proposal of the Sri Krishnadevaraya University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ramakrishna Reddy to hold Sri Dhanwantari Maha Mruthuyunjaya Shanti Homam on the campus on February 24 attracted ire from a section of students’ unions opposing the move of hold the Homam.

The V-C had also issued a circular asking the teaching and non-teaching staff to contribute to the same. University teaching staff were asked to voluntarily contribute Rs 500 and non-teaching staff Rs 100.

In spite of the criticism, the V-C said he would go ahead with the homam using his funds. He reasoned that he wanted the homam to be performed as five non-teaching staff of the varsity have died in a span on one month.

“They all died suddenly, creating fear among teaching and non-teaching staff including myself. As advised by some wise men, I decided to perform the Homam on my own, but when some members of the non-teaching staff came forward to contribute, the circular was issued,” the V-C said

Meanwhile, AISF, SFI and other student bodies protested at the University's main gate, demanding the withdrawal of the circular. “University is not a place to hold such homams and religious events. It is a place, where knowledge is pursued by people,” AISF general secretary Chiranjeevi said.

