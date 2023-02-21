Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC rebel MLAs likely to join TDP on February 24

YSRC rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: Rebel YSRC legislators from Nellore district, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, are likely to join the TDP in the presence of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Nellore on February 24. Word has it that both the MLAs are going to meet Naidu during his visit and pave way for their candidature for 2024 elections.

It may be recalled that political dynamics in Nellore district changed with the legislators openly revolting against the YSRC by expressing dissent against the party leadership. Following this, the YSRC immediately changed the party coordinators for the respective constituencies represented by the duo—Nellore Rural and Venkatagiri.

This further hastened these seasoned politicians’ decision to quit YSRC and look for greener pastures.
It may be mentioned that the YSRC had won all 10 Assembly segments and two Parliamentary constituencies in 2019. The TDP has a strong base in Nellore Rural constituency where senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and others support the cadre in the constituency.

“Even though the TDP has some cadre in the Rural constituency, it will not be an easy task for the party to win votes in the segment this time. The party cadre have to support Sridhar Reddy, who has earlier faced criticism from TDP leaders earlier,” a senior politician from the Rural constituency said.

In Venkatagiri constituency, sitting MLA Anam Ramnarayana Reddy had made adverse comments against the State government and expressed his dissatisfaction over official apathy in development works in his constituency. Meanwhile, Kaivalya, Anam’s daughter, met TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh in Ongole last year. Speculation is rife that Anam might contest from Nellore city and his daughter from Atmakur constituency.

