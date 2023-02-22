11 tankers to supply water in Prakasam to curb drinking water issues

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ahead of the summer season, officials of the Rural Water Supply (RWS) department are formulating plans to ensure that residents of Prakasam districts do not face drinking water issues.

Authorities have made two separate action plans for Western Prakasam and the rest of the district. Keeping in mind that Western Prakasam faces severe water scarcity during summer, RWS district superintending engineer SK Mardhan Ali explained, “Water will be transported to 11 mandals of the region, consisting 514 habitations, situated in 54 gram panchayat limits under Darsi, Markapur and Yerragondapalem Assembly segments. We will deploy 133 water tankers to supply water till the end of June. Tenders will be finalised soon.”

District authorities are also trying to expedite works taken in two phases under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to provide safe drinking water to 4.98 lakh households through tap connections in all eight Assembly constituencies of the district. The government had sanctioned 1,420 works in the first phase with around Rs 242.32 crore and 1,040 works in second phase with Rs 420.74 crore. Tap connections have been provided to 3.17 lakh households.

