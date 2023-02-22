Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla police seizes 98 kg ganja, four held

Special teams have been set up to conduct raids and vigil has been increased at inter-district and inter-state borders.

Published: 22nd February 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police intercepted a ganja consignment and arrested four persons. They also seized as many as 98 kg of ganja worth Rs 4.41 lakh.

District SP Vakul Jindal said that the accused ganja dealers are P Sayyed, Ashok, Chammu, natives of Kerala, A Prabhakar Rao, native of Alluri Sitaramaraju district, B Kodanda Ramudu, native of Anakapalli.

Accused P Sayyed, Ashok and Chammu used to illegally transport and supply ganja. While conducting vehicle inspections at Bollapalli toll plaza, Martur police found 98 kg of ganja in accused Sayyed’s car and arrested the other three accused.

Special teams have been set up to conduct raids and vigil has been increased at inter-district and inter-state borders.Stern action would be taken against those found guilty, said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bapatla police ganja
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp