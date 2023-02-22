Bapatla police seizes 98 kg ganja, four held

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police intercepted a ganja consignment and arrested four persons. They also seized as many as 98 kg of ganja worth Rs 4.41 lakh.

District SP Vakul Jindal said that the accused ganja dealers are P Sayyed, Ashok, Chammu, natives of Kerala, A Prabhakar Rao, native of Alluri Sitaramaraju district, B Kodanda Ramudu, native of Anakapalli.

Accused P Sayyed, Ashok and Chammu used to illegally transport and supply ganja. While conducting vehicle inspections at Bollapalli toll plaza, Martur police found 98 kg of ganja in accused Sayyed’s car and arrested the other three accused.

Special teams have been set up to conduct raids and vigil has been increased at inter-district and inter-state borders.Stern action would be taken against those found guilty, said the police.

