Jagan has no moral right to solicit votes in MLC elections: TDP chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday felt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who got a resolution passed in the State Assembly for abolition of the AP Legislative Council, has no moral right to seek votes in the elections to the Upper House.

Holding a virtual meeting with TDP incharges and senior leaders in the wake of the MLC graduates constituency elections, Naidu asked whether Jagan did not get the resolution passed unilaterally in the Assembly as his word did not prevail at that time.

“The person who once degraded the Legislative Council and termed the expenditure incurred on it a merge waste, has no right to seek votes now,” Naidu observed.

Observing that the YSRC government is facing anti-incumbency, Naidu felt that the wind is blowing completely in favour of the TDP. He termed the polls a test to the TDP incharges to prove their efficiency.

Accusing the government of creating all sorts of problems to the tours of the TDP leaders in the State, he said the latest incident at Gannavaram reflected the factionist mentality of Jagan.“The cases booked against the TDP leaders and the attacks on them right in the presence of police are the best examples of the psycho rule of Jagan,” Naidu remarked.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday felt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who got a resolution passed in the State Assembly for abolition of the AP Legislative Council, has no moral right to seek votes in the elections to the Upper House. Holding a virtual meeting with TDP incharges and senior leaders in the wake of the MLC graduates constituency elections, Naidu asked whether Jagan did not get the resolution passed unilaterally in the Assembly as his word did not prevail at that time. “The person who once degraded the Legislative Council and termed the expenditure incurred on it a merge waste, has no right to seek votes now,” Naidu observed. Observing that the YSRC government is facing anti-incumbency, Naidu felt that the wind is blowing completely in favour of the TDP. He termed the polls a test to the TDP incharges to prove their efficiency. Accusing the government of creating all sorts of problems to the tours of the TDP leaders in the State, he said the latest incident at Gannavaram reflected the factionist mentality of Jagan.“The cases booked against the TDP leaders and the attacks on them right in the presence of police are the best examples of the psycho rule of Jagan,” Naidu remarked.