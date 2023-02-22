Jagan’s commitment to empowering BCs politically hailed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for continuing with his policy of social justice by allocating a lion’s share of seats to Backward Classes (BCs) in the MLC elections.Addressing separate media conferences on Tuesday, YSRC leaders, including three ministers and an MP hailed the allotment of MLC seats to 11 BCs, four to OCs, two to SCs and to STs out of the total 18.

They slammed TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for not giving the Rajya Sabha seat to BCs.Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh lauded Jagan for destroying the capitalist mentality of TDP and said Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country where social justice is done for all the weaker sections. The State government has disbursed Rs 2 lakh crore to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes through direct benefit transfer in the last three-and-a-half years.

“If TDP chief Naidu is really committed to the BC welfare, he should participate in an open debate and disclose what he had done for their economic uplift and political empowerment,” he dared.Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao termed the allotment of 11 MLC seats out of the total 18 to BCs a revolutionary step. He hailed Jagan for implementing the ideologies of BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Babu Jagjivan Ram and other social reformers in the true spirit for the political empowerment of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities.

“Reiterating his commitment to the empowerment of weaker sections, the Chief Minister has given 55 MLA, four Rajya Sabha and six Lok Sabha seats to BCs,” he highlighted.He recalled that it was the TDP which approached court to reduce the BC quota to 24% from 34% earlier. “Now, the YSRC government has given 66% of MLC seats to BCs, which reflects its commitment to empowering BCs, unlike the TDP which treated them mere vote bank, he added.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare KV Usha Sri Charan hailed Jagan for striving for the economic uplift and political empowerment of the downtrodden, following the idealogies of BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule. “During its 44-month rule, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has given a lion’s share to BCs in allotment of party tickets and nominated posts as they constitute more than 50% of the total population in the State,” she stressed.

On TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra, she said it was being conducted to make derogatory comments on the Chief Minister without any party agenda for the welfare of people.Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat said the Chief Minister has given top priority to BCs while filling up the posts right from local bodies to the Rajya Sabha to enable them achieve political empowerment.

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for continuing with his policy of social justice by allocating a lion’s share of seats to Backward Classes (BCs) in the MLC elections.Addressing separate media conferences on Tuesday, YSRC leaders, including three ministers and an MP hailed the allotment of MLC seats to 11 BCs, four to OCs, two to SCs and to STs out of the total 18. They slammed TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for not giving the Rajya Sabha seat to BCs.Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh lauded Jagan for destroying the capitalist mentality of TDP and said Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country where social justice is done for all the weaker sections. The State government has disbursed Rs 2 lakh crore to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes through direct benefit transfer in the last three-and-a-half years. “If TDP chief Naidu is really committed to the BC welfare, he should participate in an open debate and disclose what he had done for their economic uplift and political empowerment,” he dared.Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao termed the allotment of 11 MLC seats out of the total 18 to BCs a revolutionary step. He hailed Jagan for implementing the ideologies of BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Babu Jagjivan Ram and other social reformers in the true spirit for the political empowerment of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. “Reiterating his commitment to the empowerment of weaker sections, the Chief Minister has given 55 MLA, four Rajya Sabha and six Lok Sabha seats to BCs,” he highlighted.He recalled that it was the TDP which approached court to reduce the BC quota to 24% from 34% earlier. “Now, the YSRC government has given 66% of MLC seats to BCs, which reflects its commitment to empowering BCs, unlike the TDP which treated them mere vote bank, he added. Minister for Women and Child Welfare KV Usha Sri Charan hailed Jagan for striving for the economic uplift and political empowerment of the downtrodden, following the idealogies of BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule. “During its 44-month rule, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has given a lion’s share to BCs in allotment of party tickets and nominated posts as they constitute more than 50% of the total population in the State,” she stressed. On TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra, she said it was being conducted to make derogatory comments on the Chief Minister without any party agenda for the welfare of people.Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat said the Chief Minister has given top priority to BCs while filling up the posts right from local bodies to the Rajya Sabha to enable them achieve political empowerment.