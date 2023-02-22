Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nellore rebel MLA to take up ‘Intintiki Yatra’in Andhra Pradesh

While I was a member of the ruling party, I fought and addressed numerous problems in his constituency.

YSRC rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The YSR Congress party rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy informed that he is going to take up ‘Intintiki Kotamreddy’ yatra in Nellore rural  segment in April this year. The yatra will be aimed to resolve issues being faced by the public, he added.

Addressing the media at his office in Nellore city here on Tuesday, he announced the launch of two programmes named ‘Nirasana Gonthuka’ and ‘Initintiki Kotamreddy’, to fight for the redressal of civic issues and peoples’ concerns in the Nellore Rural Assembly Constituency.

“While I was a member of the ruling party, I fought and addressed numerous problems in his constituency. I will continue to fight even if he is no longer a member of the YSRC,” MLA Kotamreddy said.He also stated that he had already informed the authorities that they would organise a Jatara for Nellore Sri Irugalamma and had written to the commissioner for permission.

