Srisailam Shivaratri Brahmotsavams concludes in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The eleven-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams at Srisailam temple town in Nandyal district concluded on Tuesday, with Dhwajavarohana in which the Dhwaja Patakam (flag) is removed from the Dhwajasthambham.

The celebrations began with Ankurarpana, Ganapathi puja on February 11 on a grand note led by the temple executive officer S Lavanna and the Pagalankarana and Kalyanotsavam were performed on Shivaratri festival on Saturday.

The officials also had grandly offered different Alankarams and organised Vahana Sevas to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and his consort Bhramaramba Devi.

On Tuesday, the temple authorities organised Ashwa Vahana Seva, Pushpotsavam and Ekanta Seva during the closing ceremony of the eleven-day event.

Over ten lakh pilgrims visited the temple and offered prayers to the temple deity, said the temple EO.

KURNOOL: The eleven-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams at Srisailam temple town in Nandyal district concluded on Tuesday, with Dhwajavarohana in which the Dhwaja Patakam (flag) is removed from the Dhwajasthambham. The celebrations began with Ankurarpana, Ganapathi puja on February 11 on a grand note led by the temple executive officer S Lavanna and the Pagalankarana and Kalyanotsavam were performed on Shivaratri festival on Saturday. The officials also had grandly offered different Alankarams and organised Vahana Sevas to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and his consort Bhramaramba Devi. On Tuesday, the temple authorities organised Ashwa Vahana Seva, Pushpotsavam and Ekanta Seva during the closing ceremony of the eleven-day event. Over ten lakh pilgrims visited the temple and offered prayers to the temple deity, said the temple EO.