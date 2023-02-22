Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two youths missing, feared drowned in Andhra Pradesh

According to the information, the two missing youth 21-year-old Gopi and 25-year-old Musthafa were heading to Nakarikall town to meet their relatives and went into canal to drink some water.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two youths went missing in Guntur branch canal near Kandlakunta in Nakarikall in Palnadu district on Tuesday. The case appears to be of drowning, said the police.

According to the information, the two missing youth 21-year-old Gopi and 25-year-old Musthafa were heading to Nakarikall town to meet their relatives and went into canal to drink some water. Upon receiving information, the local police rushed to the spot and began a search operation.

“It appears that due to heavy flow of water, they both might have been washed away. We have intensified the search operation to trace them,” said Guntur police officials.

