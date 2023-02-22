Unhappy to leave AP, my second home: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Andhra Pradesh as his second home, outgoing Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said serving the people of the State for three years and seven months was a memorable experience that he will never forget.He was speaking during the farewell organised by the State government as he is set to take charge as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

An emotional Harichandan said he would never forget the love and affection shown towards him by the people of the State and the government. “I am very unhappy that I have to leave,” he added.Recalling his association with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Harichandan hailed the latter for initiating a plethora of welfare schemes and implementing them.

“I had once asked the Chief Minister how he will implement all the welfare schemes. He replied saying he will do it somehow with God’s grace and now he has successfully implemented them,” the Governor said.

Noting that the government has prioritised the agriculture sector in the State, Governor Harichandan expressed his satisfaction with the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, one-stop centre for resolving farmers’ grievances. He said he had shared the details of his visit to an RBK with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described it as a role model in the country.

Further, he pointed out that Andhra Pradesh is among the few States implementing both Aarogyasri and the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana with the aim of helping the people of the State.Congratulating him on his appointment as the Governor of Chhattisgarh, Jagan said Harichandan had showed in practice how mutual cooperation and coordination should exist between different Constitutional authorities.

Describing the Governor as a father figure, Jagan said, “He is an elderly statesman who upheld the interests of the State, extended full support to the elected government and showed his affection towards all. Governor Harichandan is a highly-educated legal expert and above all a freedom fighter. I wish him good health and success in his new assignment to serve the people for a long time to come.”

Earlier, Jagan felicitated Harichandan with a shawl and a memento.Terming Governor Harichandan a people’s leader with a political career spanning over six decades, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said he preferred to stay close to the common people and understand their grievances.

Chairman of AP Legislative Council K Moshen Raju, Deputy Chief Ministers, cabinet ministers, MLAs, MLCs, DGP, and several public representatives, officials and non-officials attended the function.

