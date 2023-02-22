Home States Andhra Pradesh

Unhappy to leave AP, my second home: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Outgoing Governor hails CM Jagan for initiating and implementing a plethora of welfare schemes in the State

Published: 22nd February 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the farewell event of Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in Vijayawada on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Andhra Pradesh as his second home, outgoing Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said serving the people of the State for three years and seven months was a memorable experience that he will never forget.He was speaking during the farewell organised by the State government as he is set to take charge as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

An emotional Harichandan said he would never forget the love and affection shown towards him by the people of the State and the government. “I am very unhappy that I have to leave,” he added.Recalling his association with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Harichandan hailed the latter for initiating a plethora of welfare schemes and implementing them.  

“I had once asked the Chief Minister how he will implement all the welfare schemes. He replied saying he will do it somehow with God’s grace and now he has successfully implemented them,” the Governor said.
Noting that the government has prioritised the agriculture sector in the State, Governor Harichandan expressed his satisfaction with the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, one-stop centre for resolving farmers’ grievances. He said he had shared the details of his visit to an RBK with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described it as a role model in the country.

Further, he pointed out that Andhra Pradesh is among the few States implementing both Aarogyasri and the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana with the aim of helping the people of the State.Congratulating him on his appointment as the Governor of Chhattisgarh, Jagan said Harichandan had showed in practice how mutual cooperation and coordination should exist between different Constitutional authorities.

Describing the Governor as a father figure, Jagan said, “He is an elderly statesman who upheld the interests of the State, extended full support to the elected government and showed his affection towards all. Governor Harichandan is a highly-educated legal expert and above all a freedom fighter. I wish him good health and success in his new assignment to serve the people for a long time to come.”

Earlier, Jagan felicitated Harichandan with a shawl and a memento.Terming Governor Harichandan a people’s leader with a political career spanning over six decades, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said he preferred to stay close to the common people and understand their grievances.

Chairman of AP Legislative Council K Moshen Raju, Deputy Chief Ministers, cabinet ministers, MLAs, MLCs, DGP, and several public representatives, officials and non-officials attended the function.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Biswa Bhusan Harichandan
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp