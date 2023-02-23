3K KGBV teachers demand govt to implement MTS in AP

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 3,000 teachers and principals working at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) are demanding the government to implement Minimum Time Scale (MTS). Although the government had announced a hike of 23% for KGBV teachers recently, they have been urging the government to implement pay salaries based on MTS or PRC. They are also demanding for appointment of qualified contract resident teachers as PGTs in KGBV Junior Colleges.

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Upadhyayula Sangham (KGBUS) State President SBTS Devi expressed dissatisfaction over the 23% hike and said, “The government did not increase our salaries by a single rupee since 2016. Promises made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to implement MTS for KGBV teachers have been put aside. There is no evidence that the State government is releasing its 40% share in paying salaries based on the guidelines of the Project Approval Board (PAB). According to the current PRC, salaries for KGBV principals should have been Rs 54,060 and Rs 44,570 to contract resident teachers. However, we are getting only 27,750 and 21,750, respectively. We request CM Jagan to intervene in implementing GOs 24, 40 and 5 immediately.”

KGBUS State Secretary M Malini said, “We are drawing the lowest salaries among teachers working in the government sector. No government scheme is applicable to us. No medical leaves and no special CLs have been sanctioned for KGBV teachers. Besides, if our salaries had been hiked every two years, our pay would have increased by Rs 16,000, which is nearly 66%. However, the government announced a 23% hike, which is Rs 5,000.”

Meanwhile, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) also conducted a State-level conference recently, demanding the government to implement MTS for KGBV teachers. They formed a new association for them. AP State government contract, outsourcing employees’ association chairman AV Nageswara Rao said majority of the KGBV teachers are unhappy with the 23% hike as they should have received at least 70%.

Former MLC Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam, chief guest at the event, asserted that he will fight against the government from the next Assembly sessions for not implementing MTS for KGBV teachers. Terming the 23% hike, he suggested the government to take steps to regularise the services of KGBV teachers immediately.

