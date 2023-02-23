Home States Andhra Pradesh

Agriculture department officials conduct raids on pesticide & fertilizer shops in AP

On the other hand, the officials are also conducting awareness programmes to educate and encourage farmers to buy authorized fertilizers and pesticides at licensed shops.

Image used for representational purpose.Laborers administering fertilizers at a vegetable farm. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In view of increasing reports on unauthorized fertilizers and pesticides being sold to farmers, the district agriculture department officials have been conducting raids vigorously. In the past week, officials have seized fertilizers and pesticides worth Rs 1.5 crore at various regions in the district.

In order to make more profits, some vendors are selling unauthorized pesticides to farmers at low costs. Attracted by the cheap prices, the farmers were favouring to buy them. These low-quality pesticides affect the quality of the produce causing heavy losses to the farmers, the officials said.

Speaking to TNIE, the district agriculture officer Venkateswarulu said that several pesticide manufacturing companies and other companies’ sell their own products along with others. As per regulations, they should renew the permissions after a while. As part of the general processor, raids are being conducted and the products of which the authorization has expired are being put on stop sale.

As many as five flying squads were formed in Guntur city and all over the district to conduct raids thoroughly, he added. On the other hand, the officials are also conducting awareness programmes to educate and encourage farmers to buy authorized fertilizers and pesticides at licensed shops.

As many as 97,053 metric tonnes of fertilizers are required to the farmers of various crops in the district, 47,000 metric tonnes of fertilizers were distributed to farmers and 45,086 metric tonnes are made available at RBKs.

Venkateswarulu also informed that the farmers could book the fertilizers they require prior at RBKs and all necessary arrangements are in place to supply more fertilizers if required, he added.

