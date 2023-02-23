Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra state police behaving strangely, says Lokesh

He suggested that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy concentrate on resolving the problems of the common man.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has felt that the behaviour of the State police is somewhat strange and  changing on a day to day basis.Interacting with villagers of Sadasivapuram and Modugulapadu in Srikalahasti Assembly segment of Tirupati district on Wednesday as part of his ongoing Yuva Galam Padayatra on Wednesday, Lokesh said the police were snatching away the mike from him even if he don’t use it.

“The duty of the police is not to cause obstruction to his padayatra, but to check crimes and maintain law and order effectively,” the TDP leader opined.

He suggested that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy concentrate on resolving the problems of the common man.

Making it clear that nobody can stifle his voice gifted by the great personality NT Rama Rao, the TDP general secretary said he is not even scared of the ‘excesses’ of the Chief Minister.Later, Lokesh also interacted with farmers of Madibala and Rajula Kandriga. Terming Jagan a ‘holiday CM’, he pointed out that there are crop holiday, power holiday and aqua holiday under the YSRC government.  

