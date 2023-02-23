APSFL soon to bring OTT platform to all FiberNet customers across Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) chairman P Gowtham Reddy on Wednesday said that the government is keen on releasing infotainment based Over The Top (OTT) platform soon to all the FiberNet customers.He recalled that APSFL and the government took a decision making it mandatory connection of APFSL for the houses distributed to people under TIDCO and Jagananna housing colonies.

“Users can enjoy watching movies released on the same day by paying the amount prescribed by the distributor. This we are trying to include in the app based on the existing situations. Interested app designers can send the samples of the proposed OTT mobile application for scrutiny. Tenders will be called among the sample applications,” he added.

He said that the proposals are on its way to lay an additional 24,000 km of new line. “Stringent action would be initiated against those failing to obey the government’s mandate to keep the APFSL connection in the houses distributed under TIDCO and Jagananna housing for all schemes,” he added.

