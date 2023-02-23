BRS to contest all seats in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) AP chief Thota Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said the party would contest all the 175 Assembly and 25 Parliament seats in the State. Chandrasekhar, who arrived in Guntur for the first time after being appointed as the BRS AP chief, was accorded a grand welcome by the party leaders.

Speaking to the media at his residence, Chandrasekhar said the BRS would play the role of an alternative party to the YSRC and TDP. He was critical of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and alleged that it was trying to suppress the State governments with the help of IT, ED and CBI.He said the Centre had failed to deliver bifurcation promises like new railway zone to the State.

