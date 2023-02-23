CM Jagan welcomes Guv-designate Nazeer, bids farewell to Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended a warm welcome to Governor-designate Justice (Retd.) S Abdul Nazeer at the Gannavaram airport on Wednesday. Jagan presented a bouquet and a shawl to Justice (Retd.) Nazeer and welcomed his family members as they arrived from New Delhi. The Chief Minister introduced the dignitaries who attended the ceremonial reception to the Governor-designate. CM seeks blessings of outgoing Governor Harichandan by touching his feet on Wednesday | ExpressAP Legislative Council chairman K Moshen Raju, housing minister Jogi Ramesh, Vijayawada Mayor R Bhagya Lakshmi, RTI Chief Commissioner RM Basha, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata were present.Later, principal secretary to the Governor Anil Kumar Singhal and joint secretary PS Surya Prakash welcomed Justice (Retd.) Nazeer and his family at the Raj Bhavan. Guv Harichandan leaves for Chhattisgarh Earlier in the day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended a warm farewell to Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who is set to take charge as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Jagan presented a bouquet to the Governor and wife Suprava Harichandan. Police battalion accorded a ceremonial guard of honour to Governor Harichandan as he arrived at the Gannavaram International Airport to leave for Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.Expressing happiness over his stint in Andhra Pradesh, the Governor thanked Jagan for his support and cooperation. Later, the CM, housing minister Jogi Ramesh, chief secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy and other senior officers accompanied the Governor to the aircraft. New Governor to take oath on Friday Governor-designate and retired Supreme Court judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer will take charge as new Andhra Pradesh Governor on Friday, (February 24)