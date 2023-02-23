Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gannavaram violence a diversion tactic of TDP, alleges YSRC general secretary

Sajjala said it was Pattabhiram who made derogatory comments against Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan and visited Gannavaram leading to a clash.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said it has become a routine for the Opposition TDP to create some trouble to portray that something is happening in the State to divert the people’s attention from the good work done by the government.“The Gannavaram episode was orchestrated by the TDP to divert the people from the issue of YSRC announcing a lion’s share of MLC seats to BCs, which the TDP had never done,’’ he alleged.

Squarely blaming the TDP leadership for the Gannavaram incident, Sajjala also lashed out at a section of the media for publishing fake news and pictures that TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abusing police officials, was assaulted by police. “In fact, the police have maintained utmost restraint even as the TDP leaders and activists abused and attacked them. Shall the police remain silent and not even register cases against such behaviour?’’ he questioned.

Sajjala said it was Pattabhiram who made derogatory comments against Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan and visited Gannavaram leading to a clash.“TDP leaders are trying to deceive the people with their diversion politics and intentionally carrying out a false propaganda against the YSRC government,’’ Sajjala said.

He also alleged that it was the TDP chief’s craving for publicity that led to the death of people in Kandukur and Guntur. “To prevent such incidents, the State government has brought GO 1. “Naidu is still organising his meetings on roads playing with the lives of people, ignoring the suggestion of police to hold them in open grounds,” he charged.

