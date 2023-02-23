GMC is committed to development of the city: Mayor

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation is determined for the development of the city, said Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu. He along with MLC Lella Appireddy laid the foundation stone for development works at Gujjanagundla junction and walking track worth Rs 2.23 crore here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that since YSRCP came to power, major development works which have been pending for several years are being taken up irrespective of politics.Special concentration would be paid on the development and beautification of major junctions to bring new look to the city, he added.

MLC Appireddy said that Gujjanagundla is one of the busiest and most important areas in the city. So the civic body had decided to develop the junction and the nearby walking track to provide more pleasant experience to the walkers, he added.

GMC is taking all the required action to develop junctions, parks in the city, said civic chief Kirthi Chekuri. She also said that the development works at Gandhi Park would be finished soon.MLA Maddali Giridhar, Market Yard Chairman Yesuratnam, local corporators, engineering department officials and others were also present.

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation is determined for the development of the city, said Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu. He along with MLC Lella Appireddy laid the foundation stone for development works at Gujjanagundla junction and walking track worth Rs 2.23 crore here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that since YSRCP came to power, major development works which have been pending for several years are being taken up irrespective of politics.Special concentration would be paid on the development and beautification of major junctions to bring new look to the city, he added. MLC Appireddy said that Gujjanagundla is one of the busiest and most important areas in the city. So the civic body had decided to develop the junction and the nearby walking track to provide more pleasant experience to the walkers, he added. GMC is taking all the required action to develop junctions, parks in the city, said civic chief Kirthi Chekuri. She also said that the development works at Gandhi Park would be finished soon.MLA Maddali Giridhar, Market Yard Chairman Yesuratnam, local corporators, engineering department officials and others were also present.