Join fight to save Andhra Pradesh state from YSRC rule, Naidu writes to people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the atrocities of the ruling YSRC were increasing day-by-day and the dictatorial attitude of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had become as a major setback to the democracy, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu gave a call to the people to join the fight to save the State from the atrocities and destruction of the YSRC government.

In an open letter to the people on Wednesday, Naidu said the YSRC government had resorted to violent activities, filing false cases and indecent attacks on the Opposition leaders for questioning the anti-democratic tendencies of the ruling dispensation.

The destruction at Gannavaram was the latest example of oppression, the TDP supremo said, adding that the TDP leaders were subjected to severe torture and their properties were completely destroyed. The affected TDP leaders were projected as the prime accused in the arson and sent to jail, Naidu alleged, stating that he was writing the open letter only to bring the facts to the notice of the people.

Local YSRC leaders, with the cooperation of some police officials, went on a rampage on February 20 and severely damaged the TDP office in Gannavaram. False cases were registered against 40 TDP leaders and some of them were subjected to torture in the police stations. Even some women activists too were subjected to various kinds of torture in the police custody, he mentioned in his letter.

He accused the local MLA of planning the attacks while his personal assistant, who was the prime accused in the Sankalpa Siddhi scam, took the lead in the violence. Ranga was the main accused in the scam in which the public was cheated to the tune of a Rs 1,100 crore, he said.

