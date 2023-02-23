Mines department highlights AP mineral resources in Chennai roadshow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra pradesh Mines and Geology Department organised a roadshow in Chennai highlighting the availability of vast mineral resources in the State to attract investments. Around 200 industrialists attended the roadshow.

Addressing the meeting, Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy explained the transparent policies and revolutionary change in the mining department under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy

Ramachandra Reddy. He also elaborated on the opportunities for investing in the mining sector in AP. Stating that e-auction will be conducted for small mineral reserves in an area of around 6,000 hectares, he informed that it was brought in to replace the earlier system of allotting mines on the first come first served basis so as to provide opportunities to more people.

Besides explaining the support and encouragement being provided by the State government to investors, he said similar roadshows will also be organised in several other States to attract investors into the mining sector.

The roadshows will be organised in Hyderabad on February 25, in Bhubaneswar on February 27 and in Bengaluru on March 2. Interested investors in granite, silica sand, quartz, dolomite, road metal, gravel and other such small minerals mining in AP can participate in the roadshows, he added.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra pradesh Mines and Geology Department organised a roadshow in Chennai highlighting the availability of vast mineral resources in the State to attract investments. Around 200 industrialists attended the roadshow. Addressing the meeting, Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy explained the transparent policies and revolutionary change in the mining department under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. He also elaborated on the opportunities for investing in the mining sector in AP. Stating that e-auction will be conducted for small mineral reserves in an area of around 6,000 hectares, he informed that it was brought in to replace the earlier system of allotting mines on the first come first served basis so as to provide opportunities to more people. Besides explaining the support and encouragement being provided by the State government to investors, he said similar roadshows will also be organised in several other States to attract investors into the mining sector. The roadshows will be organised in Hyderabad on February 25, in Bhubaneswar on February 27 and in Bengaluru on March 2. Interested investors in granite, silica sand, quartz, dolomite, road metal, gravel and other such small minerals mining in AP can participate in the roadshows, he added.