Home States Andhra Pradesh

Most-wanted Maoist nabbed near Odisha

Alluri Sitarama Raju district SP Satish Kumar on Wednesday said a police party was sent to Sileru on receiving information on the movement of a dalam in the area.

Published: 23rd February 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Key Maoist leader Jalamuri Srinubabu, who goes by aliases Sunil and Rhino, was arrested following an exchange of fire in Sileru near the Andhra-Odisha border (AOB) on Tuesday night.Alluri Sitarama Raju district SP Satish Kumar on Wednesday said a police party was sent to Sileru on receiving information on the movement of a dalam in the area.

“Police noticed the dalam when they were trying to enter into Andhra Pradesh from Odisha. Following a minor exchange of fire, we were able to nab Rhino. However, the other members of the dalam fled,” the SP explained.

Besides his involvement in 40 to 45 cases, Rhino was allegedly involved in the murder of Araku TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma, the SP said, adding they would produce the Maoist in a court.

According to police, Rhino, a divisional committee member of the AOB Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC), is one of the most-wanted Maoists in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. He has been active since 2000 and has worked in Yellavaram, Guruthedu and Nandapur dalams. He carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

A technical team member, Rhino has planned several attacks and also worked as a squad commander in the protection committee of top Maoist leader Ramakrishna (RK) and Andhra Odisha Border  military platoon commander.

Rhino who had been active in Maoist activities since 2000, worked in Ellavaram, Gurtedu and Nandapur dalams.He has served the Maoists in various capacities and played a key role in several ambushes in Malkangiri and Koraput districts of Odisha.

It may be recalled that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had released posters of Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, Jalumuri Srinu, Metturu Joga Rao alias Tech Shankar and Khillo Ranju alias Chanti last month.
The investigation agency had also announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on Uday, Rs 5 lakh each for Rhino and Tech Sudhakar, and Rs 3 lakh for Chanti.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jalamuri Srinubabu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp