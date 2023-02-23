Most-wanted Maoist nabbed near Odisha

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Key Maoist leader Jalamuri Srinubabu, who goes by aliases Sunil and Rhino, was arrested following an exchange of fire in Sileru near the Andhra-Odisha border (AOB) on Tuesday night.Alluri Sitarama Raju district SP Satish Kumar on Wednesday said a police party was sent to Sileru on receiving information on the movement of a dalam in the area.

“Police noticed the dalam when they were trying to enter into Andhra Pradesh from Odisha. Following a minor exchange of fire, we were able to nab Rhino. However, the other members of the dalam fled,” the SP explained.

Besides his involvement in 40 to 45 cases, Rhino was allegedly involved in the murder of Araku TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma, the SP said, adding they would produce the Maoist in a court.

According to police, Rhino, a divisional committee member of the AOB Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC), is one of the most-wanted Maoists in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. He has been active since 2000 and has worked in Yellavaram, Guruthedu and Nandapur dalams. He carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

A technical team member, Rhino has planned several attacks and also worked as a squad commander in the protection committee of top Maoist leader Ramakrishna (RK) and Andhra Odisha Border military platoon commander.

Rhino who had been active in Maoist activities since 2000, worked in Ellavaram, Gurtedu and Nandapur dalams.He has served the Maoists in various capacities and played a key role in several ambushes in Malkangiri and Koraput districts of Odisha.

It may be recalled that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had released posters of Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, Jalumuri Srinu, Metturu Joga Rao alias Tech Shankar and Khillo Ranju alias Chanti last month.

The investigation agency had also announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on Uday, Rs 5 lakh each for Rhino and Tech Sudhakar, and Rs 3 lakh for Chanti.

