Pattabhi was not tortured in custody: Medical test report

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram was not subjected to any kind of torture when he was taken into custody on Monday night, Krishna district superintendent of police Palle Jashuva asserted on Wednesday and said medical test reports of the leader proved that all allegations levelled by TDP leaders against the police were false and baseless.

It may be recalled that Gannavaram police had arrested Pattabhiram, TDP BC leader Donthu Chinna and nine others after violence erupted in the town on Monday.They were booked for attempt to murder and various other IPC sections for allegedly abusing Gannavaram circle inspector P Kanaka Rao and pelting stones at him, and for staging a protest on the national highway without police permission.

Kanaka Rao, who suffered a head injury, is undergoing treatment at Siddhartha Medical College in Chinna Avutupalli.Following the incident, Gannavaram police registered cases under IPC Sections 143, 147, 333, 342, 353 and 307 read with Section 149 for unlawful assembly, rioting, assault and attempt to murder and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Speaking to TNIE, Jashuva said Pattabhiram falsely accused police of torturing him by showing his swollen palm before the Gannavaram civil court judge.Stating that the TDP spokesperson tried to bring malice to police, the Superintendent of Police said Pattabhi narrated a false story that he was blindfolded and attacked by three masked men in Gudlavalleru police station.

“The allegations levelled against police by Opposition TDP leaders are baseless and have no iota of truth. Using CCTV camera footage, we identified nine people who vandalised the TDP office and took them into custody. Doctors examined Pattabhiram twice and the report submitted in the court stated that he was not tortured in police custody,” the SP maintained.

Meanwhile, police urged the magistrate to shift Pattabhiram and the other accused, including Donthu Chinna, Jasthi Venkateswara Rao, Seshu Aadhi, Ram Kiran Atluri, Vamsi Krishna Lavu, Sandeep Chowdary Challagulla, Guravindhagunta Devendar, Sandeep Koneru, Rajukanna Karthik and Veeranki Venkata Murthi from the sub-jail to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison due to security reasons.

Following court’s approval, the TDP leaders were shifted to Rajamahendravaram central jail.

