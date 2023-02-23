Home States Andhra Pradesh

Race against time to meet housing target in AP by Ugadi

Over 2.80 lakh houses of the total 5 lakh have already been built

Published: 23rd February 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

house, home

For representational purpose

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It is a race against time for officials as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed them to expedite the progress of housing schemes and fixed Ugadi (Telugu New Year) as target to complete construction of at least five lakh houses.Meanwhile, officials are confident of achieving the target as construction of more than 2.80 lakh houses has been completed as on February 22 and over 1.50 lakh houses are either ready or would be completed by the end of March.

It may be recalled that the State government had taken up the construction of 28 lakh houses in two phases under ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ programme. Besides supplying construction material, including sand, cement, iron, bricks, at the housing layouts itself, the government has also arranged to provide a low-interest loan of Rs 35,000 to each of the beneficiaries after consultation with banks.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain have been reviewing the progress regularly. They have appointed special officers to districts to personally monitor the ongoing construction works in the layouts and to give instructions to the staff at the field level.

When contacted, Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain told TNIE that steps are being taken to complete the construction of 5.50 lakh houses, including 1.50 lakh TIDCO houses, by the end of March.

The inauguration could be planned on any date in April, he added. Meanwhile, Special Secretary (Housing) Diwan Maidan and AP State Housing Corporation managing director G Lakshmisha on Wednesday inspected layouts in Guntur and Paravathipuram Manyam districts, respectively, and motivated the beneficiaries to complete constructing their houses at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy housing schemes Ugadi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp