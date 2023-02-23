Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 248 crore Ambedkar Smriti Vanam project works at brisk pace, says Minister

Architect of Indian Constitution. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is reviewing the progress of the project from time-to-time.

Published: 23rd February 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna

Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna inspected the installation works of the Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Swaraj Maidan on Wednesday. The 125-ft statue is being installed on an 80-ft pedestal. Thus, the overall height of the statue will be 205 feet. Lift facility will be arranged inside the pedestal, he said.

Asserting that the State government took up the installation of Ambedkar statue as a prestigious project, Nagarjuna said works are being expedited to unveil it for the ensuing birth anniversary of the

Architect of Indian Constitution. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is reviewing the progress of the project from time-to-time. He gave necessary suggestions to the officials to ensure the completion of the project as per schedule.

Apart from Ambedkar statue, a memorial park, a central library, convention centres, amusement park and a community hall with a capacity to accommodate 2,000 people, will come up in an area of 18 acres at a cost of Rs 248 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meruga Nagarjuna Ambedkar Smriti Vanam project
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp