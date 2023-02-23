Rs 248 crore Ambedkar Smriti Vanam project works at brisk pace, says Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna inspected the installation works of the Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Swaraj Maidan on Wednesday. The 125-ft statue is being installed on an 80-ft pedestal. Thus, the overall height of the statue will be 205 feet. Lift facility will be arranged inside the pedestal, he said. Asserting that the State government took up the installation of Ambedkar statue as a prestigious project, Nagarjuna said works are being expedited to unveil it for the ensuing birth anniversary of the Architect of Indian Constitution. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is reviewing the progress of the project from time-to-time. He gave necessary suggestions to the officials to ensure the completion of the project as per schedule. Apart from Ambedkar statue, a memorial park, a central library, convention centres, amusement park and a community hall with a capacity to accommodate 2,000 people, will come up in an area of 18 acres at a cost of Rs 248 crore.