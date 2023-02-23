Home States Andhra Pradesh

Take steps to distribute vitamin B12 tablets to anaemic people: Health Minister

The minister directed officials to provide the best medical services to pregnant women so they can give birth to healthy babies.

Published: 23rd February 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Vidala Rajini

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidala Rajini (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As directed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, officials should take up distribution of vitamin B12 tablets to people having anaemia, minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidala Rajini said on Wednesday.

She held a meeting to review Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) with senior officials of the department in Mangalagiri.Rajini motivated the officials to take responsibility in ensuring that the State is at the forefront in the country to achieve sustainable development goals.

“There is a need to work together and prevent anaemia among adolescent girls, pregnant women and infants. Action should be taken to distribute vitamin B12 tablets to them. If these medicines can be
provided to them over a course of three months, anaemia can be prevented,” the minister said. Further, she pointed out that the State is a step ahead in prevention of mother and infant mortality, which plays a key role in achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

“As of now, about 99.66% deliveries take place in hospitals, which is a good sign. Officials should take measures to ensure 100% mothers give birth in hospitals,” Rajini said. Health Minister also instructed officials to conduct a meeting with the School Education Department on the distribution of sanitary napkins to school and intermediate students.  

The minister directed officials to provide the best medical services to pregnant women so they can give birth to healthy babies. She instructed them to consider the use of Talli Bidda Express vehicles while shifting pregnant women to the hospitals.

Principal secretary (Health,  Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu, commissioner for health along with family welfare J Nivas, director for health Dr Rami Reddy and others were also present in the meeting.

