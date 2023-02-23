Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tribals' travails: Woman with newborn taken to hospital in a doli in AP

However, the newborn developed complications and died at the hospital on Wednesday. The tribals said the newborn could have been saved if immediate medical attention was paid in the village.

Published: 23rd February 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

People carrying a woman with her newborn in a doli | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There seems to no end to travails of tribals, particularly those belonging to the Primitive Tribal Group (PTG), as incidents of pregnant women and sick people being carried in dolis to hospital are being reported every alternate day in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

A 20-year-old woman along with her born baby was carried in a doli from Pedagaruvu hilltop village in Rolugunta mandal up to Arla from where they were shifted to the Primary Health Centre at Butchimpeta in an auto on Tuesday.

However, the newborn developed complications and died at the hospital on Wednesday. The tribals said the newborn could have been saved if immediate medical attention was paid in the village. Besides, the mother had to undergo the hardship of travelling in a doli in the hilly terrain for 3 km within hours after delivery.

When the tribals contacted the government medical officer for assistance, he sent a private auto to Arlia, in which the mother and the newborn were shifted to the PHC. They said they recently staged a demonstration with dolis at the collectorate to bring their problems to the notice of the Collector. Pedagaruvu village head Killo Narasayya said they laid a 3 km road with Shramdan from Pedagaruvu to Arla in 2020.

However, the road was washed away due to heavy rains. He said there was no community health worker in the village and also there was no Anganwadi centre. If roads are not laid to the hilltop villages, they will boycott the next elections, he said.Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee honorary president K Govinda Rao said it was unfortunate that the officials were not focusing on providing amenities in villages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribals Primitive Tribal Group Primary Health Centre
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp