Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Law Nestham twice a year henceforth: AP Chief Minister

Jagan on Wednesday released Rs 1,00,55,000 under the Law Nestham scheme to benefit 2,011 eligible junior advocates in the State.

Published: 23rd February 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases aid under the YSR Law Nestham Scheme for junior advocates at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the YSR Law Nestham Scheme will henceforth be implemented twice a year instead of once to extend aid to more number of junior advocates in the State.

Jagan on Wednesday released Rs 1,00,55,000 under the Law Nestham scheme to benefit 2,011 eligible junior advocates in the State. The amount will be directly credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the amount will be provided as stipend to junior advocates, who got themselves enrolled for practice after completing their law degree.

The State government has so far released a total of Rs 35.40 crore under the Law Nestham scheme benefiting 4,248 junior advocates in the last three-and-a-half years. “Generally, junior advocates face a lot of difficulties in the first three years of practice as they belong to self-employed groups. The monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 each for three years under the scheme will go a long way in helping them stand on their own,” he observed.

The Law Nestham was launched as per the YSRC election manifesto to help junior advocates financially as they narrated their difficulties to Jagan during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra.Jagan, who interacted with the advocates from a couple of districts on the occasion, said the government released Rs 25 crore to the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic from the corpus fund of Rs 100 crore sanctioned for the AP State Advocates Welfare Trust.

“The government’s efforts to stand by the junior advocates will win their hearts,’’ he said, suggesting that they also help the poor in turn. Quoting from the works of Irish-American journalist and writer Alexander Cockburn, he said, “The weapon of the advocate is the sword of the soldier, not the dagger of the assassin.”

Aspiring junior advocates seeking financial assistance under the Law Nestham or from the Advocates Welfare Trust can apply online or directly send their requests to the Law Secretary, he added.Law Secretary G Satya Prabhakara Rao, Bezawada Bar Association president Chandragiri Vishnuvardhan, senior officials and junior advocates took part in the programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YSR Law Nestham Scheme junior advocates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp