‘Action would be taken against police if failed to fulfill duties’: Bapatla district SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Stern action would be taken against the officials who failed to fulfil their duties efficiently and act negligently in the vigil of illegal ganja transportation in the district, said Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal.

A monthly district crime review meeting was held at SP Camp Office in Bapatla on Thursday. He reviewed the progress of Spandana petitions, POCSO, grave, property, cheating, 147 CrPC, missing cases and the working of circle crime parties.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the police vigil should be strengthened at ground level in order to eradicate ID liquor manufacturing, illegal transportation and supply of ganja completely in the district. He further instructed the officials to increase vigil on history sheeters and also to investigate the ganja cases to identify the source.

As the ganja peddlers are targeting youth and students, awareness campaigns should be held at schools and colleges to educate and encourage them to stay clear of drugs, he added.

The measures taken by the district police to prevent road accidents have been fruitful, as the number of deaths has decreased significantly, he said. Later he distributed appreciation certificates to nine police personnel who showed excellence in case investigation and resolving cases at Lol Adalat. Additional SPs, DSPs and police personnel from various police stations were present.

