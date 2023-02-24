Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Action would be taken against police if failed to fulfill duties’: Bapatla district SP

As the ganja peddlers are targeting youth and students, awareness campaigns should be held at schools and colleges to educate and encourage them to stay clear of drugs, he added.

Published: 24th February 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Vakul Jindal

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Stern action would be taken against the officials who failed to fulfil their duties efficiently and act negligently in the vigil of illegal ganja transportation in the district, said Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal.

A monthly district crime review meeting was held at SP Camp Office in Bapatla on Thursday. He reviewed the progress of Spandana petitions, POCSO, grave, property, cheating, 147 CrPC, missing cases and the working of circle crime parties.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the police vigil should be strengthened at ground level in order to eradicate ID liquor manufacturing, illegal transportation and supply of ganja completely in the district. He further instructed the officials to increase vigil on history sheeters and also to investigate the ganja cases to identify the source.

As the ganja peddlers are targeting youth and students, awareness campaigns should be held at schools and colleges to educate and encourage them to stay clear of drugs, he added.

The measures taken by the district police to prevent road accidents have been fruitful, as the number of deaths has decreased significantly, he said. Later he distributed appreciation certificates to nine police personnel who showed excellence in case investigation and resolving cases at Lol Adalat. Additional SPs, DSPs and police personnel from various police stations were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vakul Jindal corrupt officials
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp