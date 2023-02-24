Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court refuses to stay probe against MLA

Serving notice on Matangi Venkatakrishna, complainant in the case, to file a counter, the court also directed police to file a counter.

Published: 24th February 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday refused to stay the investigation against Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy in an SC, ST atrocity case.

Hearing a petition filed by the MLA urging the court to dismiss the SC, ST Atrocity case registered against him by Vedayapalem police, Justice K Srinivas Reddy said as the case is in the preliminary stage of the investigation, issuing a stay on it is not possible now. The judge cited the apex court orders that in SC, ST atrocity cases no orders should be issued without hearing the version of the complainant.

Serving notice on Matangi Venkatakrishna, the complainant in the case, to file a counter, the court also directed police to file a counter. Later, the case was adjourned to two weeks. Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, appearing for police, said the version of the complainant in the case registered under the SC, ST Act should be heard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP High Court Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy SC ST atrocity case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp