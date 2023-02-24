Andhra Pradesh High Court refuses to stay probe against MLA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday refused to stay the investigation against Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy in an SC, ST atrocity case.

Hearing a petition filed by the MLA urging the court to dismiss the SC, ST Atrocity case registered against him by Vedayapalem police, Justice K Srinivas Reddy said as the case is in the preliminary stage of the investigation, issuing a stay on it is not possible now. The judge cited the apex court orders that in SC, ST atrocity cases no orders should be issued without hearing the version of the complainant.

Serving notice on Matangi Venkatakrishna, the complainant in the case, to file a counter, the court also directed police to file a counter. Later, the case was adjourned to two weeks. Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, appearing for police, said the version of the complainant in the case registered under the SC, ST Act should be heard.

