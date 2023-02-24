Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP state BJP complains against BJP chief Somu Veerraju again

However, according to sources, the delegation of leaders wanted the high command to affect a change in leadership.

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dissidence in the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP came to the fore once again as a delegation of around 30 leaders reached the national capital on Thursday to lodge a complaint against State BJP chief Somu Veerraju.The group of leaders, who have been in the party for more than three decades, met Andhra Pradesh BJP in-charge V Muraleedharan and apprised him on Veerraju’s attitude of functioning unilaterally.

Incidentally, the meeting of the disgruntled leaders came on a day when former BJP AP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana, who quit the party a week ago citing Veerraju’s attitude, joined the TDP in the presence of its president N Chandrababu Naidu at Mangalagiri. It may be recalled that Kanna had accused Veerraju of corruption and blackmailing party workers.

The delegation comprised former party presidents and seniors from 18 districts of the State. Leaders who had resigned from their posts recently following the appointment of district unit presidents were also among them.

After the meeting, the leaders told reporters, “We have informed Muraleedharan about the manner in which Veerraju is making decisions without consulting senior leaders. We are not asking for a change in leadership, but a change in his attitude. We are committed leaders and won’t leave the party.”

They also told the State in charge that Veerraju had replaced party presidents in six districts without consulting them. However, according to sources, the delegation of leaders wanted the high command to affect a change in leadership. They reportedly told Muraleedharan that several leaders from other parties had joined the BJP before Veerraju took over the reins, but the situation has changed now.

In response, Muraleedharan assured the leaders that he would focus on the party affairs in the State and visit once in 15 days so that the party leaders can meet him, the delegation said.

On the other hand, it has been learnt that Muraleedharan expressed displeasure over the party leaders complaining against the State party president. He reportedly chided them for coming all the way to New Delhi to lodge their complaint and even asked them not to discuss internal party issues in public. Further, the State BJP in charge asked them to meet him when he visits Andhra Pradesh.

