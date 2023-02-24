Home States Andhra Pradesh

Discom cracks whip on defaulters in AP

Government departments ordered to pay outstanding power bill dues before March 31

Published: 24th February 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Power Grid, Electricity, Power, Power cut, Electric Grid

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) Ongole-Circle authorities are exercising collection of the long pending power bill dues to provide electricity supply connections to all Jagananna Colonies and Jagananna Housing layout schemes, as soon as possible.

Approximately Rs 525 crore dues of long pending bills have to be collected from its consumers. Regarding this, RWS, Panchayat Raj and Irrigation department and other government departments will have to pay around Rs 300 crore while the remaining Rs 225 crore will be paid by the consumers.

Ongole Circle Superintending Engineer (SE) KVG Satyanarayana said, “We already have written letters to all the departments concerned regarding the payment of their higher outstanding power bill dues before March 31 without fail. We have also written to the government for the same.”

Meanwhile, the superintending engineer is focusing on providing electricity facilities to all the Jagananna Colonies’ and Jagananna Housing layouts. The Superintending Engineer on Thursday conducted a review meeting with all the AEs, DEEs and other field-level staff here at the Vidyut Bhavan and inquired about the progress of electrification of houses falling under the Jagananna Housing Scheme in the district.

In this connection, the superintending expressed his dissatisfaction over the slow pace of electrification in the houses for which layouts have been passed. “We have a target electrification of 2,500 Jagananna colony houses and approximately 10,000 Jagananna layouts. We have completed only 15oo houses and around 5,000 Jagananna layout electrification works, which is very low as per our target,” the superintending engineer said.

He warned the concerned staff of stringent action on their negligent attitude towards the target.
He also took commitment from all the concerned AE’s/DEEs/Field level officers in writing regarding the completion of all electrification works by the end of February without fail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
power bill APCPDCL Jagananna Colonies Jagananna Housing layout schemes
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp