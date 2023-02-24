Discom cracks whip on defaulters in AP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) Ongole-Circle authorities are exercising collection of the long pending power bill dues to provide electricity supply connections to all Jagananna Colonies and Jagananna Housing layout schemes, as soon as possible.

Approximately Rs 525 crore dues of long pending bills have to be collected from its consumers. Regarding this, RWS, Panchayat Raj and Irrigation department and other government departments will have to pay around Rs 300 crore while the remaining Rs 225 crore will be paid by the consumers.

Ongole Circle Superintending Engineer (SE) KVG Satyanarayana said, “We already have written letters to all the departments concerned regarding the payment of their higher outstanding power bill dues before March 31 without fail. We have also written to the government for the same.”

Meanwhile, the superintending engineer is focusing on providing electricity facilities to all the Jagananna Colonies’ and Jagananna Housing layouts. The Superintending Engineer on Thursday conducted a review meeting with all the AEs, DEEs and other field-level staff here at the Vidyut Bhavan and inquired about the progress of electrification of houses falling under the Jagananna Housing Scheme in the district.

In this connection, the superintending expressed his dissatisfaction over the slow pace of electrification in the houses for which layouts have been passed. “We have a target electrification of 2,500 Jagananna colony houses and approximately 10,000 Jagananna layouts. We have completed only 15oo houses and around 5,000 Jagananna layout electrification works, which is very low as per our target,” the superintending engineer said.

He warned the concerned staff of stringent action on their negligent attitude towards the target.

He also took commitment from all the concerned AE’s/DEEs/Field level officers in writing regarding the completion of all electrification works by the end of February without fail.

