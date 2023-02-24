Home States Andhra Pradesh

India has a proactive role in G20 in coming years: VC

A few students also expressed their views on India’s  economy and importance of G20 Presidency.

Published: 24th February 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad will initially mentor the Central University of Andhra Pradesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The Central University of Andhra Pradesh planned year-long events to mark India’s G-20 Presidency. Prof SA Kori, Vice-Chancellor, CUAP, Anantapur said, “India has a proactive role to play in G20 in the years to come and I believe India would emerge as the winner.”

An inaugural lecture on G20 was organized on the theme ‘India’s Presidency of G20: Challenges and Opportunities’. Guest speaker prof RS Yadav, Vice-Chancellor, Baba Mastnath University, Haryana emphasised the need for cohesiveness and inclusiveness at the domestic level in order to reach the noble goal of “Vasudeva Kutumbakam”.

The focal points of the lecture included the challenges before the nation, opportunities, strategies to be adopted and gains for India, qualitative transformation and foreign policy shift of India in the post-Cold War era. He highlighted the fact that perceptual change has come over globally in the recent past.

Following the lecture, posters on G20 were released by the Vice-Chancellor, faculty members and the students. On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor spoke about the importance of the G20 Presidency for global peace and also expressed the view that this is an opportunity for the students to the advancement of significant global issues. A few students also expressed their views on India’s economy and the importance of the G20 Presidency.

