Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stop mudslinging on police: AP Home Minister to Naidu

Initially, he was admitted to the government hospital at Chinna Avutapalli and later referred to a private hospital.

Published: 24th February 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Taneti Vanitha (YouTube screengrab)

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha visited the injured Gannavaram Circle Inspector P Kanaka Rao at Capital Hospital in Kanuru on Thursday. Rao received severe head injuries in the clash between the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP cadres, who pelted stones against each other on Monday. Initially, he was admitted to the government hospital at Chinna Avutapalli and later referred to a private hospital.

Addressing the media, the Home Minister came down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the Opposition leaders for making a false allegation against police that TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram was tortured in custody. She took exception to the adverse remarks of Naidu on the Police Department.

“It is not appropriate to insult police by speaking in a derogatory manner. Everyone is happy because the police are doing their duty selflessly and maintaining law and order efficiently.  Naidu should stop mudslinging on the police for his political gains,” she advised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Kanaka Rao YSRC N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp