Stop mudslinging on police: AP Home Minister to Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha visited the injured Gannavaram Circle Inspector P Kanaka Rao at Capital Hospital in Kanuru on Thursday. Rao received severe head injuries in the clash between the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP cadres, who pelted stones against each other on Monday. Initially, he was admitted to the government hospital at Chinna Avutapalli and later referred to a private hospital.

Addressing the media, the Home Minister came down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the Opposition leaders for making a false allegation against police that TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram was tortured in custody. She took exception to the adverse remarks of Naidu on the Police Department.

“It is not appropriate to insult police by speaking in a derogatory manner. Everyone is happy because the police are doing their duty selflessly and maintaining law and order efficiently. Naidu should stop mudslinging on the police for his political gains,” she advised.

