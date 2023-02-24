TDP’s attempts to discredit AP govt will not be tolerated: YSRC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking strong exception to the false propaganda of TDP and its friendly media to discredit the State government in connection with the Gannavaram violence, YSRC leaders have warned the Opposition of dire consequences if it failed to make amends.

Addressing separate media conferences on Thursday, YSRC leaders Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Ambati Rambabu made it clear that the government would not remain calm if the TDP and its friendly media continued attempts to bring disrepute to the government by spreading false propaganda.

Nani said it was TDP spokesman K Pattabhiram, who attacked police at Gannavaram and not the other way round, but the TDP was trying to get political mileage by attributing casteism to the entire episode. Instead of reporting the facts, the TDP-friendly media published fake news and pictures that Pattabhiram was beaten up by police. “It cannot be a technical error, but is a pre-planned conspiracy to discredit the YSRC government,” he observed.

On TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Pattabhiram’s house after the clashes, Nani questioned why he visited only Pattabhiram’s house and consoled his family members when 11 other party leaders from BCs were also arrested. Is it because he belongs to the same community? he questioned.

“Naidu only claims to support the BCs, but in reality, it is far from the truth. As YSRC is giving top priority to BCs like no one as proved by the fact that 14 out of 18 MLC seats have been allotted to them, Naidu is upset and wanted to divert the attention of people from it. For this very reason, he sent Pattabhiram, an expert in speaking expletives, to Gannavaram for creating trouble,” he said and squarely blamed the TDP chief for the violence.

Ambati asserted that the YSRC government has never misused its power and the yellow media is intentionally spreading canards to defame the government, which has been striving to ensure social justice and political empowerment of the BCs. Terming Kanna Lakshminarayana an unethical politician, he said the YSRC has no objection if he shifted his loyalties to the TDP from the BJP for his political livelihood. “But if he continues to abuse Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, we will not tolerate him,” he warned.

Former minister Kurasala Kannababu, addressing the media in Kakinada, lambasted the Opposition TDP for badmouthing the ruling YSRC and CM Jagan. “Despite efforts of the TDP chief and his friendly media, TDP returning to power in AP and Naidu becoming CM is quite impossible,” he asserted.

HYDERABAD: Taking strong exception to the false propaganda of TDP and its friendly media to discredit the State government in connection with the Gannavaram violence, YSRC leaders have warned the Opposition of dire consequences if it failed to make amends. Addressing separate media conferences on Thursday, YSRC leaders Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Ambati Rambabu made it clear that the government would not remain calm if the TDP and its friendly media continued attempts to bring disrepute to the government by spreading false propaganda. Nani said it was TDP spokesman K Pattabhiram, who attacked police at Gannavaram and not the other way round, but the TDP was trying to get political mileage by attributing casteism to the entire episode. Instead of reporting the facts, the TDP-friendly media published fake news and pictures that Pattabhiram was beaten up by police. “It cannot be a technical error, but is a pre-planned conspiracy to discredit the YSRC government,” he observed. On TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Pattabhiram’s house after the clashes, Nani questioned why he visited only Pattabhiram’s house and consoled his family members when 11 other party leaders from BCs were also arrested. Is it because he belongs to the same community? he questioned. “Naidu only claims to support the BCs, but in reality, it is far from the truth. As YSRC is giving top priority to BCs like no one as proved by the fact that 14 out of 18 MLC seats have been allotted to them, Naidu is upset and wanted to divert the attention of people from it. For this very reason, he sent Pattabhiram, an expert in speaking expletives, to Gannavaram for creating trouble,” he said and squarely blamed the TDP chief for the violence. Ambati asserted that the YSRC government has never misused its power and the yellow media is intentionally spreading canards to defame the government, which has been striving to ensure social justice and political empowerment of the BCs. Terming Kanna Lakshminarayana an unethical politician, he said the YSRC has no objection if he shifted his loyalties to the TDP from the BJP for his political livelihood. “But if he continues to abuse Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, we will not tolerate him,” he warned. Former minister Kurasala Kannababu, addressing the media in Kakinada, lambasted the Opposition TDP for badmouthing the ruling YSRC and CM Jagan. “Despite efforts of the TDP chief and his friendly media, TDP returning to power in AP and Naidu becoming CM is quite impossible,” he asserted.