Centre sanctions Rs 1,200.42-crore six-lane greenfield highway project for AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, Rs 1,200.42 crore has been approved for the development of a 31 km long 6-Lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from Yerragudipadu to Audireddipalle of (NH-544G) Bengaluru - Vijayawada Economic Corridor on Hybrid Annuity Mode in the State of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister for Road Transport Highways Nitin Gadkari said.

On his official Twitter handle, the Union Minister on Friday posted that the Bengaluru - Kadapa - Vijayawada Economic Corridor starts from Bengaluru STRR which utilises the existing Bengaluru - Hyderabad (NH-44) till the Kodikonda checkpost on NH 44.

Thereafter, the proposed Greenfield Economic Corridor traverses from Kodikonda checkpost (Kodur village) on NH-44 (Bangalore - Hyderabad Road) to Muppavaram village near Addanki on NH-16.The entire corridor length of 342.4 km from Kodikonda checkpost to Muppavaram is completely a Greenfield Highway.

VIJAYAWADA: Under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, Rs 1,200.42 crore has been approved for the development of a 31 km long 6-Lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from Yerragudipadu to Audireddipalle of (NH-544G) Bengaluru - Vijayawada Economic Corridor on Hybrid Annuity Mode in the State of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister for Road Transport Highways Nitin Gadkari said. On his official Twitter handle, the Union Minister on Friday posted that the Bengaluru - Kadapa - Vijayawada Economic Corridor starts from Bengaluru STRR which utilises the existing Bengaluru - Hyderabad (NH-44) till the Kodikonda checkpost on NH 44. Thereafter, the proposed Greenfield Economic Corridor traverses from Kodikonda checkpost (Kodur village) on NH-44 (Bangalore - Hyderabad Road) to Muppavaram village near Addanki on NH-16.The entire corridor length of 342.4 km from Kodikonda checkpost to Muppavaram is completely a Greenfield Highway.